Olori Wuraola Under Fire After She Allegedly Betrayed Hospice Organisation (Photos)

Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi, the wife of Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has been accused of betraying the trust of a Lagos hospice organisation.

According to reports gathered, the Olori betrayed the organisation’s trust after she allegedly released photos of some children taken with her at the hospice home.

The organisation also warned the Olori to desist from claiming to have donated any money to them.

It was gathered that the Olori who was in Lagos had visited the organisation on Sunday, August 20. She was reported to have made the visit unannounced.

According to Encomium, upon her arrival the Olori insisted on seeing a woman who worked at the hospice home. The woman identified as Laja Adedoyin who was unwell had to see the Olori after she insisted on seeing her.

The source said: “Olori Wuraola arrived unannounced at Hearts of Gold Hospice in Masha, Surulere, that Sunday, August 20, and insisted that she wanted to see Mrs. Laja Adedoyin. She was told that Mrs. Adedoyin had been ill for about two weeks, and could not attend to her. But Olori Wuraola wanted Mrs. Adedoyin to personally attend to her. Both now went around the hospice as Olori was introduced to the children.”

“That Sunday, no cheque or money exchanged hands. Olori Wuraola only promised to send a cheque later in the week from the charity concert of February where about 20 homes were promised support by her foundation. When she was leaving, there was an agreement initiated by Olori Wuraola that the pictures of the visit should not be published but the pictures found a way onto social media days later.”Adedoyin who was furious about the release of the photos called on the Olori to ask her why the photos were released but the Olori claimed that the photos were posted for the good of the organisation.

(Gistreel)

