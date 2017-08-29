Opeyemi Aiyeola Shares Lovely Pictures As She Celebrates Her 40th Birthday

Popular Nollywood actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola shared lovely pictures of herself on her social media page as she celebrates her 40th birthday on Tuesday.

The pretty mother of two took to her instagram page to share beautiful pictures of herself and wrote;

Ok guys, introducing the latest 40fied babe @olasexcy

Opeyemi Aiyeola who has left the shores of Nigeria for the United Kingdom, has been spending more of her time raising her family and has rarely graced any movie location in recent times.

The pretty actress got married to her hubby, Olayiwola Owolomose back in 2007 and now a proud mother of two beautiful children.

