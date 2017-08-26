Patoranking Finally Welcomes New Baby In South Africa

Nigerian reggae-dancehall musician, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, also known as Patoranking has finally welcomed a new baby with his girlfriend in South Africa.

Patoranking took to his instagram page to share a picture of the himself carrying his baby and his girlfriend.

Though the photo he shared came with no caption, however it confirms our earlier report of being the latest dad in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Recall that Patoranking shared a photo of himself and a mysterious pregnant lady where he wrote on the caption, “Daddy yo”.

He has now joined the likes of olamide, dbanj, DJ Enimoney who are babyfathers.

Congratulations to him!

