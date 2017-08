Patoranking is not a father yet! See how he debunked the reports

Nigerian dancehall singer, Patoranking who got everyone thinking he just became the latest dad in the Nigerian entertainment industry has debunked the reports with his new video.

The photos were apparently for his new music video coming out next month. He just shared the video on his Instagram and wrote; “OUT SEPT 1ST 2017 #Loveyoudie #Skylevel”

