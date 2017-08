Paul Okoye gives a shoutout to late mum, as he shares adorable photo with his twin babies

Paul Okoye of Psquare shared this adorable photo carrying his twins, Nathan and Nadia on his chest while he slept. He wrote;

“Mehhnnn…..shoutout to my late Mumsy 😇…is not easy 😅these 2 just gave me a new job called “sleeping”😴lol and they are watching over me 😆…#sleepingonduty #bodynobiwood #doubledouble #doubleblessing”

