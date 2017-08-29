PDP, APC leaders meet with President Buhari

The leaders of the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party have both been hailed by the Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (North), Senator Lawal Shuaibu with President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as a bridge-building meeting.

This was released in a statement on Monday, Shuaibu said the move would boost the efforts of the President to create a political atmosphere devoid of hostility.

He said, “There is no reason why political parties, irrespective of their ideologies and status, could not give necessary support to the incumbent government.

“I think the meeting will help to open a new era in our search for democratic experience. I see the new leadership of the PDP admitting that the President, as the leader of the country, deserves the respect, understanding and prayers of everybody, regardless of political affiliations, a situation which is very critical to national harmony and security.

“This is a heart-warming departure from campaigns of hate and unnecessary heating up of the polity.”

Shuaibu stated that the meeting had given President Buhari a fresh opportunity to renew his call for national unity, as well as urge the parties to help build a peaceful and economically viable Nigeria.

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

