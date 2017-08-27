Pencil thrills fans as Drink festival debuts in Nigeria

It was certainly a night of laughter at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, as popular comedian, Pencil, cracked the ribs of guests who were present as plans were being concluded to hold the maiden edition of the Nigeria International Drinks Festival later in the year.

The humour merchant reeled out jokes till some guests literally had tears flowing down their cheeks.

Also while trying to pass a message across, the comedian pointed out the dangers of excessive drinking and cautioned his fans to drink responsibly as the Drink Festival debuts in Lagos.

While speaking at the unveiling, CEO of Balmoral Group, Ezekiel Adamu, said the Drinks Festival was about the economic benefits derivable from the beverage sector of the economy.

He noted that in spite of being the first of its kind, companies were already bidding for spots at the festival while assuring that it would be a different event and an eye opener to the Nigerian beverage industry.

Source: Punch

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: