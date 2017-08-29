Photos: Chimamanda Adichie receives honorary degree from University of Edinburgh, Scotland

Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been honoured with a Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland.

The award was presented to her at the university’s St Cecilia’s Hall, which happens to be Scotland’s oldest concert hall, by the university’s Principal and Vice Chancellor, Professor Sir Timothy O’Shea, “in recognition of Ms Adichie’s achievements as an author and public intellectual.”

After the presentation, she sat down for an interview at the Edinburgh International Book Festival, an event organized in association with the university’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences where she said,‘It is lovely to be in this place, which is hallowed. I feel very fortunate to be included among the people who have been honoured with a degree from this University’.

