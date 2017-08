Photos from traditional wedding of Nollywood actor, Daniel K. Daniel & Teena in Anambra

The traditional wedding between award-winning Nollywood actor, Daniel K. Daniel and his heartthrob, Teena took place recently in Nnewi, Anambra.

Fellow actor Ken Erics and other top stars in the Industry were in attendance! Here are some photos from the wedding;

