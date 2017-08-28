Police Woman And Her Mother Are Shot Dead By Her Boyfriend

A police woman and her mother have been shot dead in cold blood by a man who is said to be the cop’s boyfriend.

A female South African traffic cop and her mother were shot dead on Sunday night.

According to Daily Sun SA, cops in Dennilton outside Groblersdal have launched a manhunt for the suspect who fatally shot two people on Sunday night, about 10pm at Malaeneng Section in Ntwane village.

Limpopo cops spokesman Moatshe Ngoepe said it is alleged that the suspect confronted the two deceased, shot and killed them before fleeing the scene.

On arrival, cops found the 26-year-old traffic officer and her 62-year-old mother with multiple gunshot wounds.

Ngoepe said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is a boyfriend to the deceased cop and that he fled the scene in a green Toyota Conquest which was later found abandoned near Siyabuswa filling station.

The deceased’s official pistol and two magazines of ammunition are missing.

The motive behind this incident is not clear at this stage.