Sunday , 27 August 2017

Popular Singer Marries His Older White Lover (Photos)

Young August 26, 2017

Photos of this young Sierra Leonean singer, identified as Blazer Blaze Joeblaze, who tied the nuptial knot with his older white lover, has gone viral on social media.

This young man has just proved that age is just a number after proposing to his lover, he has tied the knot to his much older white woman in Sierra Leone.

Recall, Someone who was also in this same state once said “marrying older women is far much better than marrying women that are almost your age, Older women are far much matured and experienced than younger women, they understand you better and they don’t ask for more than you can give then”

We wish them a Happy married Life.

See more Photos:

young sierra leonean singer marries older white lover

 

(Yabaleftonline)

