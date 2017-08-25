Pregnant Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members (Video)

Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele has been given a surprise birthday package by her husband and production crew members.

Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele who turned 41 today celebrated has her birthday in style.

The actress was given a surprise birthday celebration by her husband who brought her production team and celebrities to pay her a visit and present her with gifts. Denrele and other celebrities were present at the couple’s home.

JJC Skillz wrote.”We managed to surprise @funkejenifaakindele it was extremely hard but we did it.Thank you to all our family and friends time to party”

Funke was elated and couldn’t hide her happiness. The pregnant star blushed and thanked all those present.

Watch video below:

Source: Naijaloaded

