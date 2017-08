President Buhari hails D’Tigress heroic performance

The national women’s basketball team, D’ Tigress, were congratulated by President Muhammadu Buhari on winning the 2017 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket tournament which was hosted in Mali, the team also qualified for the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Spain.

According to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement said the President joined other sports-loving Nigerians in saluting the heroic performance of the victorious D’Tigress over their Senegalese counterparts in the final of the competition in Bamako on Sunday.

The statement read, “The President commends the players for displaying uncommon strength, confidence, skill and dexterity in their victory over the defending champions.

“President Buhari urges members of the team and their handlers to remain focused and dedicated even as they prepare for greater glory to Nigeria at the forthcoming FIBA World Cup.

“The President assures the team, its managers and the Nigeria Basketball Federation of his support and that of the Federal Government to ensure that they excel against other top competitors in Spain.”

