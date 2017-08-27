Read What People Are Talking About Tboss’ Birthday Message To Miyonse

TBoss’ birthday message to Miyonse has sparked controversy on the internet as she declared herself his aunt. The duo regarded as lovebirds while in the Big Brother Naija house.

Here’s what she wrote;

A very Happy Birthday to my lil boubou😊. Wishing you a beautiful new age and a fulfillment of all your dreams. I pray that you keep smiling like you are in this photo today and the rest of your days. Today I celebrate you. Be a good boy. Signed: Your big Aunty Toks😝😂…

See Nigerians reactions:

Source: Naijaloaded

