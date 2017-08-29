Reality star Farrah Abraham shares photo of her private part’s rejuvenation procedure

“Teen Mom” Farrah Abraham had a vaginal rejuvenation procedure. She took to her Instagram page on Saturday to share photos from the procedure which was done at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center and fans are calling her out for sharing too much.

In one of the photos, the 26-year-old mother-of-one is seen lying on a clinic bed, dressed in just a silver bra, while nurse Sara Fowler attends to her lady parts.

She captioned the photo: “Loving my lady parts! #vaginalrejuvenation ? @bhrclasvegas @beverlyhillsrejuvenationcenter @la_laser_lady @sarafowler_ Schedule your noninvasive appointment today ??? #Lasvegas #beverlyhills”

The nurse also posted on her own Instagram page more photos of her with Farrah as well as a video explaining the procedure to her.

Sara said: “What this does is distributes little wounds through radio frequency which kind of breaks up the collagen and forces it to restore during that healing process, so everything becomes tighter and you actually experience…”

“Like I’m 16 again?” interrupted Abraham.

“There you go like you’re 16 again!” the nurse responded.

Some fans considered the post and photo too much information and criticized Abraham for oversharing.

One user wrote: “Good on you for getting that done but not entirely sure why something so personal and private needs to be shared with everyone.”

Another wrote: “TMI at its most extreme.”

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

