Residential Building Collapses In Alaba Market, Lagos

A residential building collapsed this morning at Ilufe Road, near Alaba International market in Ojo area of Lagos and as the moment no live has been reported lost.

According to reports, many lives were saved in the incident which caused panic among residents.

Emergency officials who are already on ground in the area – have sealed the building.

The Lagos State Government has stated that it had started demolishing 57 buildings that were classified distressed and derelict as a measure to stem the rate of building collapse across the state.

Of the 57 buildings already marked for demolition, at least 34 were located on Lagos Island, thereby warning against developing buildings without complying with standard rules.

