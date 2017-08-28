RMD Shares Adorable Photo With Wife, Jumobi

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo shared a rare photo with his beautiful wife, Jumobi Damijo with sweet words.

Richard took to his instagram page to share the lovely picture and wrote;

In 2000, RMD married former Africa Independent Television (AIT) presenter, Jumobi Adegbesan.

Although their marriage has witnessed murky waters based on alleged infidelity on both sides but the love and stability in their marriage seems to be waxing stronger by the day.

“Keep it out of the news,” Jumobi once told a reporter when asked the secret of her marital success.

