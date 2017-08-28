Monday , 28 August 2017

RMD Shares Adorable Photo With Wife, Jumobi

Young August 28, 2017

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo  shared a rare photo with his beautiful wife, Jumobi Damijo with sweet words.

Richard took to his instagram page to share the lovely picture and wrote;

Leader of my squad• Partner in everything• My ride, die and ride again. Since I got away with the last post, I might as well push the envelope,

In 2000, RMD married former Africa Independent Television (AIT) presenter, Jumobi Adegbesan.

Although their marriage has witnessed murky waters based on alleged infidelity on both sides but the love and stability in their marriage seems to be waxing stronger by the day.

Keep it out of the news,” Jumobi once told a reporter when asked the secret of her marital success.

