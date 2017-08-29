Rumoured Photo of the New Olori of the Ooni of Ife Emerges

Barely weeks after the marriage of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye and Olori Wuraola’s marriage reportedly crashed, it seems the king has gotten himself a new queen.

It is no longer news that the Ooni of Ife, HRM Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi’s marriage to beautiful Wuraola Zaynab Otiti (née O) has hit the rocks, less than two years after it was contracted in an elaborate ceremony.

A photo of an unnamed Olori is currently trending on social media with claims that she is the direct replacement of the Edo native, Wuraola Otiti who has purportedly relocated to start her life all over again.

The palace authorities have debunked the news of a crack in the marriage of the traditional ruler but constant media reports about the incident appears to have overwhelmed their voices.

It was learnt that the Ooni’s three sisters were the architects of the disaffection the Ooni had for Olori Wuraola. The sisters – Princesses Folashade, Adeshola and Adebimpe – had allegedly encouraged their brother to take another wife.