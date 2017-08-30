The Seaweed Secret To Slimming Down

If you just can’t seem to lose that extra weight no matter what you try, your thyroid could be to blame.

In fact, you could be suffering from thyroid problems and not even know it.

Some studies show that up to 67% of American adults with no symptoms at all may still have suboptimal thyroid function.

So, what are the symptoms associated with low thyroid levels and how do you know if you have a problem?

Cold hands and feet, dry skin, thinning hair, unexplained weight gain, intolerance of cold, anxiety, depression and even brain fog are all conditions associated with low thyroid.

However, all too often the routine blood tests fail to detect a significant percentage of low thyroid cases.

You may have already seen your doctor and been told your labs are normal and all the while, you are suffering.

Lack of standardization leaves you out in the cold

That’s because most doctors today diagnose thyroid disorders by doing a simple blood test to check levels of TSH (thyroid stimulating hormone).

The problem is that there is no standardization for treatment.

Many doctors are still using the old standard and only consider a TSH level over 5 mlU/L worthy of treatment. But, this isn’t accurate, according to research.

The American Association of Clinical Endocrinology currently recommends treatment for anyone over 4.1. And, interestingly, back in 2002 they made a statement recommending a limit of 3mlU/L.

While the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry, has recommended beginning treatment at 2.5.

It’s easy to see how thyroid patients are left out in the cold, wondering if they will ever find help.

Natural thyroid protection

Iodine, found in sea vegetables and other food sources, could be your best weapon against thyroid dysfunction.

That’s because it is essential for healthy thyroid function and efficient metabolism.

In fact, your thyroid gland uses iodine from your diet to make thyroid hormone. Iodine deficiency can even lead to enlargement of your thyroid, called a goiter. And, your thyroid cells are the only cells in the body which can absorb iodine.

So, considering how important iodine is to your thyroid function, what’s the best way to incorporate it into your daily diet?

The answer is in the food you eat, not supplements.

The best food sources of iodine include:

Sea Vegetables – The highest levels of iodine is found in sea vegetables, like Kelp, Arame, Hiziki, Kombu, and Wakame. Kelp offers the most iodine of any food on the planet and just one serving provides four times your daily minimum requirement.

Cranberries – This antioxidant rich fruit is another great source of iodine. About 4 ounces of cranberries contain approximately 400 mcg of iodine.

Raw Milk – Four ounces of milk provides over 28 mcg of iodine.

Eggs – With 27 mcg of iodine in just one egg, these are a wonderful source of the vital nutrient.

Organic Yogurt – A natural probiotic, yogurt is an excellent iodine food you should add to your diet. One serving holds more than half of your daily needs at 90 mcg.

Beans – Many beans are a great food source of iodine and navy beans are at the top of the list. Just 1/2 cup of these beans contains about 32 mcg of iodine.

Just because your doctor has told you that your thyroid levels are normal doesn’t mean you aren’t suffering from low thyroid. Incorporate these foods into your daily diet to boost your iodine intake as well as your thyroid health and finally slim down.

