My Second Wife is ‘Sweeter’ – Pastor With Two Wives

A pastor who stunned many people after tying the knot to a second wife, has opened up about his polygamous marriage.

Elliot Chepa, the founder of a Zimbabwean church, the Holy Ghost Church, revealed that her married Chipo Kandemwa as his second wife because she is ‘sweeter’ than his first wife.

According to H-Metro, Chepa, who also own a bar, said he fell in love with Chipo because she was the one who encouraged him to start a church.

“I’m aware that being a church founder most people do not expect me to be a polygamist.

“However I believe God used the situation to make me a better person. I have known Chipo for a very long time and she is actually the one who made me a Christian.

“I own a bar but Chipo encouraged me to start a church and now we conduct our church services at the same venue where our bar is located.

“We are not pastors, we just founded a church because we love God, we employ Pastors and prophets who lead our services.” he said.

Chepa went on to deny accusations that he had abandoned his first wife ever since he got married to Chipo.

“There was a period when my first wife and I had differences, that was when Chipo came into the picture

“I knew I would start a life with her because she was so sweet.

“People who are saying I am no longer looking after my children and my first wife are just haters who are against my progress,

“People who are spreading these rumors are mostly pastors and prophets who we would have fired from the church for stealing as well as performing fake miracles and prophecies

“Chipo is actually in good books with my wife and my children.

“When my children want something from me, they always ask her to convince me because they know she can easily convince me,” he said

Meanwhile Chipo also opened up on how much she loves Chepa.

“There is a big age difference between me and Elliot but we get along very well, he is like my best friend.

“I fell in love with him because he was very honest with me from the start and together we have managed to do a lot of things together.

“My intention is not to separate him from his family and I am happy because I’ve managed to do that,” she said