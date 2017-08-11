SEE NYSC Allowance For All States In Nigeria In 2017

About the Allawii of Youth corpers in Nigeria, that is why you visited this page, right? Don’t worry, we’re trying to get you informed and updated, regarding what is happening in your fatherland, Nigeria.

We have access to information regarding issues like Allawii of all states in Nigeria. Here are the states that are goldmines and purely avoided for NYSC corpers.

See the state of ‘Allawii’ for Nigeria corpers.

1. Akwa Ibom State Pays N10,000

2. Lagos state Pays N15,000 and some times N10,000 to corpers in ministry and N5000 to those in LGA.

3.Sokoto State pays N4,000 and N9,000 to those in state hospital.

4.Enugu State Pays N10,000

5.Oyo State Pays N3,800

6.Osun State Pays N5,000

7.Kano State Pays N4,000

8.Borno State Pays N1,000

9.Niger State Pays N6,000

10.Yobe State Pays N2,500

11. Bayelsa Pays N3,000

12. Ekiti state Pays N5,000

13. Ogun State Pays N5,000

14. Delta States Pays N5,000

15. Bauchi State Pays N1,250

16.Cross River State Pays N3,090

(NYSC)

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: