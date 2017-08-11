SEE NYSC Allowance For All States In Nigeria In 2017

About the Allawii of Youth corpers in Nigeria, that is why you visited this page, right? Don’t worry, we’re trying to get you informed and updated, regarding what is happening in your fatherland, Nigeria.
We have access to information regarding issues like Allawii of all states in Nigeria. Here are the states that are goldmines and purely avoided for NYSC corpers.
See the state of ‘Allawii’ for Nigeria corpers.
1. Akwa Ibom State Pays N10,000
2. Lagos state Pays N15,000 and some times N10,000 to corpers in ministry and N5000 to those in LGA.
3.Sokoto State pays N4,000 and N9,000 to those in state hospital.
4.Enugu State Pays N10,000
5.Oyo State Pays N3,800
6.Osun State Pays N5,000
7.Kano State Pays N4,000
8.Borno State Pays N1,000
9.Niger State Pays N6,000
10.Yobe State Pays N2,500
11. Bayelsa Pays N3,000
12. Ekiti state Pays N5,000
13. Ogun State Pays N5,000
14. Delta States Pays N5,000
15. Bauchi State Pays N1,250
16.Cross River State Pays N3,090
(NYSC)
Big lie…akwaibom pays 5k now
go update urself
What about adamawa state?most of the figures for Nigerian state may not be correct.go and really update ur self and stop the lies.
Admin u lied about Enugu State. They pay 1k less 2hundred, that’s 8hundred naira. Please review what u post here and don’t mislead people. Thanks
Enugu State, pays 10k, I served there.
You served there. oga stop living in the past. Enugu no longer pays #10,000. stay awoke!!
always do a fact check before publishing your post. Enugu no longer pays #10,000. Enugu pays #4000 and #1000 depending on your LGA.
Ogun state as never paid 5 Kobe not to talk of 100 Naira so plz stop saying what is not