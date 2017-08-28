Small Doctor Finally Speaks On The Video Of Him self servicing On Snapchat

Rave of the moment, Temitope Adekunle also known as Small doctor, has finally reacted to the video of him self servicing on snapchat.

The video which turned up on Thursday, August 24, shows the singer stroking his manhood with one hand, while apparently recording the act with his other hand.

Addressing the blunder during an interview with Sunday Scoop, Small Doctor claims that his account was hacked.

He said:

“My Snapchat account was hacked and that is all I have to say.”

However, when asked if he had recorded himself self servicing and saved it before the alleged hacker uploaded the video online, he said,

“You should understand when they say someone’s account was hacked. I don’t want to say beyond that.”

