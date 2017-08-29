Soldiers Gun Down Greenlanders Cult Leader And His Squad In Rivers State

These cultists were gunned down yesterday with their charms tied to their waist and legs by Joint Task Force in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA of Rivers State.

The most dreaded leader of GREENLANDERS CULT GANG also known as ASAWANA, Vincent, Chyfoo Chijioke and Ejebide finally met their Waterloo, despite being fortified with Charms.

Their charms could not save them this time from the superior fire power of the gallant Nigerian soldiers.

According to reports, the Cult members and leader were responsible for many criminal activities such as Kidnapping, armed robbery in the state.

However, they met their waterloo after a fierce gun battle with the soldiers.

