‘My song with Flavour is to promote peace’

Popular Liberian singer, Juli Endee, is not only a Culture Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia but also a traditional Queen. Recently, she featured Nigerian pop sensation, Flavour, in one of her songs.

During a chat with Saturday Beats, the queen stated the purpose of the song.

She said, “The song I did with Flavour is actually for peace. What I’m saying in the song is about promoting peace not only in Africa but in the world; and we must unite to make this world a better place for our children to laugh and play.

“It’s very important that whatever medium or channel you have, use it to promote peace. Peace for Africa, that’s what is important, that’s what I look up to and I want to not just preach peace but live by example. I also thank those who helped us to understand the significance of peace especially people at the United Nations, the Economic Community of West African States and the African Union.”

Source: Punch

