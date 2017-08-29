Stomach Ache And Abdominal Pain

A stomach ache, including stomach cramps or abdominal pain, doesn’t usually last long and isn’t usually caused by anything serious.

If you feel pain in the area around your ribs, read about chest pain for information and advice.

Causes of sudden, severe abdominal pain

Some of the possible causes of sudden, severe abdominal pain include:

appendicitis – swelling of the appendix that causes agonising pain in the lower right-hand side of your abdomen

a bleeding or perforated stomach ulcer – a bleeding, open sore in the lining of your stomach

acute cholecystitis – an inflamed gallbladder, often caused by gallstones

kidney stones – small stones may be passed out in your wee, but larger stones may block the kidney tubes

diverticulitis – a type of inflammation in the bowel

a pulled muscle in your abdomen, or an injury

Causes of long-term or recurring abdominal pain

Some of the possible causes of long-term or recurring abdominal pain include:

irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) – symptoms of this common condition include stomach cramps, bloating, diarrhoea and constipation; the pain is often relieved when you go to the toilet

inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) – long-term conditions that involve inflammation of the gut, including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis

a urinary tract infection that keeps returning – you’ll usually experience a burning sensation when you wee

constipation

period pain

other stomach-related problems – such as a stomach ulcer, heartburn and acid reflux, or inflammation of the stomach lining(gastritis)

Possible causes in children include:

constipation

a urinary tract infection that keeps returning

heartburn and acid reflux

recurrent episodes of abdominal pain with no identifiable cause (abdominal migraines)

source: Nhs

