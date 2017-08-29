S*x Activities And Risk

Find out about the risks of getting a sexually transmitted infection (STI) from different s*xual activities.

In nearly every case, condoms will help protect you against this risk.

Vaginal penetrative s*x

This is when a man’s man-hood enters a woman’s v**ina.

If a condom is not used, there’s a risk of pregnancy and getting or passing on STIs, including:

chlamydia

private part herpes

private part warts

gonorrhoea

HIV

syphilis

Infections can be passed on even if the man-hood doesn’t fully enter the v**ina or the man doesn’t release (come). This is because infections can be present in pre-release fluid (pre-come).

Even shallow insertion of the man-hood into the v**ina (sometimes called dipping) carries risks for both partners. Using a condom can help protect against infections.

Preventing pregnancy

There are many methods of contraception to prevent pregnancy, including the contraceptive injection, contraceptive patch, contraceptive implant and combined pill.

Bear in mind condoms are the only method of contraception that protects against both pregnancy and STIs, so always use a condom as well as your chosen method of contraception.

an*l penetrative s*x

This is when a man’s man-hood enters (penetrates) his partner’s anus. Some people choose to do this as part of their s*x life, and others don’t. Men and women can choose to have an*l s*x whether they’re gay or straight.

According to the third National Survey of s*xual Attitudes and Lifestyles, published in 2013, 17% of men and 15.1% of women had an*l s*x in the past year.

an*l s*x has a higher risk of spreading STIs than many other types of s*xual activity. This is because the lining of the anus is thin and can easily be damaged, which makes it more vulnerable to infection.

STIs that can be passed on during an*l s*x include:

chlamydia

private part herpes

private part warts

gonorrhoea

HIV

syphilis

Using condoms helps protect against STIs when you have an*l s*x.

If you use lubricants, only use water-based ones, which are available from pharmacies. Oil-based lubricants such as lotion and moisturiser can cause condoms to break or fail.

Oral sexOral sexOral s*x involves sucking or licking the v**ina, man-hood or anus. Some men and women (gay and straight) choose to do this as part of their s*x life, and others don’t.According to the third National Survey of s*xual Attitudes and Lifestyles, published in 2013, more than 77% of men and 75% of women had oral s*x in the last year.There’s a risk of getting or passing on STIs if you’re giving or receiving oral s*x. The risk increases if either of you has sores or cuts around the mouth, private parts or anus.This is because viruses and bacteria, which may be present in semen, vaginal fluid or blood, can travel more easily into a partner’s body through breaks in the skin.Generally, the risk of infection is lower when you receive oral s*x than when you give someone oral s*x. However, it is still possible for STIs to be passed on.STIs that can be passed on through oral s*x include:chlamydia herpes – type 1 and type 2, which can cause cold sores around the mouth and on the private parts or anusprivate part warts gonorrhoea hepatitis A, hepatitis B and hepatitis C HIV syphilisIf you have a cold sore and you give your partner oral s*x, you can infect them with the herpes virus. Similarly, herpes can pass from the private parts to the mouth.The risk of passing on or getting HIV during oral s*x is lower than an*l or vaginal s*x without a condom. However, the risk is increased if there are any cuts or sores in or around the mouth, private parts or anus.You can make oral s*x safer by using a condom as it acts as a barrier between the mouth and the man-hood.You can use any kind of condom during oral s*x. Make sure it has the CE mark or BSI kite mark, which means the condom meets high safety standards.

Fingering

This is when someone inserts one or more fingers into their partner’s v**ina or anus. It’s not common for fingering to spread STIs, but there are still risks.If there are any cuts or sores on the fingers, no matter how small, the risk of passing on or getting HIV or other blood-borne infections such as hepatitis B or C increases.Some people gradually insert the whole hand into a partner’s v**ina or anus, this is called fisting. Not everyone chooses to do this.Again, the risk of infection is higher if either person has any cuts or broken skin that come into contact with their partner. You can lower the risk by wearing surgical gloves.

s*x toys

This covers a wide range of items, including vibrators and s*x dolls. Any object used in s*x can be called a s*x toy, whether it’s designed for this use or not.It’s important to keep s*x toys clean. If you’re sharing s*x toys, make sure you wash them between each use and always use a new condom each time. Sharing s*x toys has risks, including getting and passing on infections such as chlamydia, syphilis and herpes. If there are any cuts or sores around the v**ina, anus or man-hood and there’s blood, there’s an increased risk of passing on hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.Urine and faecesSome people choose to urinate on a partner as part of their s*x life, and others don’t. There’s a risk of passing on an infection if the person who’s being urinated on has broken skin.

Faeces (poo) carries more of a risk. This is because it contains organisms that can cause illness or infection, for example shigella. This is a bacterial infection of the intestine that causes severe diarrhoea and is often mistaken for food poisoning. It can be caught during oral-an*l s*x and giving oral s*x after an*l s*x when even a tiny amount of infected poo can get into the mouth and cause infection.Although faeces doesn’t usually contain HIV, it can contain the hepatitis A virus. There’s a chance of infection when faeces comes into contact with broken skin, the mouth or the eyes.

Cutting

Cutting the skin – called scarification – as part of s*x carries risks. Infections such as HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C can pass from person to person through broken skin.No s*xual contact is needed. Simply getting blood on a partner is enough to transmit these infections.To lower the chances of infection, cutting and piercing equipment should be sterilised and not shared.

source: Nhs

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: