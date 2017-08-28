A 17-year-old girl has inflicted serious damage on her victim’s man-hood, ensuring that he will never assault another girl in the same manner. According to reports, the victim fought her attacker as she forced him to perform oral s*x on his erect manhood.

In the process of defending herself, she sunk her teeth into his manhood, leaving him with serious injuries.

The unidentified man reportedly took himself to the hospital for medial care, an act that got the doctoprs suspicious about how he got the injury.

They immediately alerted the police about their suspicions, as they tried to provide remedy of what could be salvaged of his damaged manhood

Police promptly visited the hospital where the attacker was arrested. He has since been charged to court.

