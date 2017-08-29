Tuesday , 29 August 2017

Tekno Goes Clubbing With Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumuors

Young August 29, 2017

‘Pana’ crooner, Tekno was spotted with his girlfriend, Nigerian-born British-Ghanaian recording artist and dancer, Lola Rae as the couple hit the club a few days ago.

The couple sparked breakup rumours two weeks ago when they unfollowed each other on their instagram account.

It now appears that the duo have reconciled together after a mere misunderstanding as the couple go clubbing few days ago together.

The two seems to be going strong despite the challenges in their relationship.

Tekno shared the photos on his IG page. More below

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

Wife of Former Super Eagles Goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama Celebrates Him on His Birthday

The wife of former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama took to social media this morning …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch_in_footer in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946