Tekno Goes Clubbing With Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumuors

‘Pana’ crooner, Tekno was spotted with his girlfriend, Nigerian-born British-Ghanaian recording artist and dancer, Lola Rae as the couple hit the club a few days ago.

The couple sparked breakup rumours two weeks ago when they unfollowed each other on their instagram account.

It now appears that the duo have reconciled together after a mere misunderstanding as the couple go clubbing few days ago together.

The two seems to be going strong despite the challenges in their relationship.

Tekno shared the photos on his IG page. More below

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: