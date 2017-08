Nigerian singer Tekno and his girlfriend Lola Rae sparked break up rumours weeks ago after fans noticed that they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

According to inside sources,” the couple were having issues mainly because Tekno hasn’t been around much’.

Well it seems the lovebirds decided to work things out as they partied together few days ago and an excited Tekno uploaded the photos on Snapchat.

Source: Instagram

