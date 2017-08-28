Thin Tall Tony ‘Marries’ Tonto Dikeh’s Alleged Nightmare

In pictures that reek of beauty and perfection, Big Brother Naija’s Thin Tall Tony has tied nuptial knot with Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer.

Rosaline Meurer, Thin Tall Tony and other entertainment figures recently shot a movie which suggested the actress and the reality TV star got married on set.

Rosaline Meurer, an actress got popular controversially after being romantically linked with Tonto Dikeh’s super-rich husband, Oladunni Olakunle Churchill.

The duo looked good together with Rosaline confirming that TTT is an interesting guy to be with. Rosaline also took pictures with other Nollywood acts on the set.

Meanwhile, Thin Tall Tony is happily married with three kids.

See more photos: