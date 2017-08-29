Three-storey Building Collapses Leaving Residents In Panic Mode

The local residents of Ilufe in the Ojo Alabama area of Lagos, on Tuesday morning, were left in total panic after a 3-storey building collapsed.

According to a report by Premium Times, a three-storey building located at 31 Ilufe, Ojo Alabama area of Lagos state, has collapsed around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

While speaking to a correspondent, one of the residents who pleaded annonymity said; “we noticed the building bending and the doors became stiff, we had to struggle to open the doors, when the doors were open we carried some of our belongings and vacated the house that night.”

Residents living around the collapsed building said “we heard an explosion which caused everyone to take to their heels, only to discover later that it was a building that collapsed. But we thank God no life was lost.”

It was also gathered that it was only the landlord that slept in the building, and it was not up to 10 seconds the landlord left the premises, that the building collapsed.

Residents, however, kept lamenting over their belongings that were still trapped as most of them came out with just their phones.

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of the collapse could not be immediately ascertained as rescue operators and police officers were seen evacuating residents from other buildings that are likely to be affected by the collapsed building.

We’ll be bringing you more details later…