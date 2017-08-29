See what happened to this truck driver after involved in a motor accident along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

It was a horrific scene along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when an Iveco truck driver reportedly died in an early morning auto crash which involved two other trucks.

According to sources, the accident occurred around 4.45am on Tuesday at Aiyetoro axis of the ever busy highway.

The Public Relations Officer of Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the driver of the Iveco truck without a number plate, drove against traffic and had a head on collision with oncoming trucks, MAN truck with number plate FST 893 XT and DAF truck with number plate XG 189 MKA.

He said the Iveco truck was on its way to Lagos while the two others on their rightful lane, were travelling outside Lagos.

Akinbiyi said TRACE operatives got to the scene of the accident at 6.30am and together with personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps removed the wreckages of the vehicles and corpse.

He explained that the accident disrupted the smooth flow of traffic on that axis of the road.

He said, “According to our operatives who arrived the scene of the auto crash around 6.30am today (Tuesday), it occurred at 4.45am.

“They were informed that the driver of the Iveco drove against traffic and had a head on collision with two oncoming trucks that were on their own rightful lane.

“It was only the driver of the Iveco truck who died in the multiple auto crash. Others were unhurt.”

Meanwhile, he said corpse of the driver had been deposited in the mortuary of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital at Sagamu.

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

