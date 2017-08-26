“Trust No One And Live Your Life as Humble as Possible”- Actress Rosaline Meurer

Nollywood actress Rosaline Meurer who was alleged to have wrecked Tonto Dikeh’s marriage to her former hubby, Oladunni Churchill, took to social media to share an advice to her followers on ways to move forward in life.

She shared the below photo on her Instagram page with the caption:

“A beautiful Queen is noticeable even without wearing expensive clothing.. it’s not the quality of clothing that’s on you but YOUR qualities that’s in that clothing. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise, you can reach anywhere you want as long as you believe, have faith and work hard towards getting to your goals. It sure isn’t a straight a*s road but with determination nothing is impossible. Trust NO ONE and live your life as humble as possible. Trust me that’s the way forward.”

