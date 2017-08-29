Two ritualists arrested with human head in Niger State (Graphic photo)

Two notorious ritualists were arrested in possession of the head of one Hassan Abubakar of Bakajeba Paiko L.G.A, on Saturday, August, 26, 2017, at about 9pm, following a sustained monitoring by IGP Special Tactical Squad attached to Niger State Police Command.



The suspects Abdulrasheed Aminu, 22, of Lupa and Ismaila Mohammed, 27, of makera, both confessed that they cut off the head with the use of two sharpened knife and one other suspect, Ibrahim, is still at large.

The father of the victim one, Abubakar Shuaib, said that his son was last seen on Saturday, taking a kettle of water from the house to give an unknown person waiting outside and since then he was nowhere to be found, until he heard that Police arrested suspects with human head and he identified the victim as his son. The case is under investigation.