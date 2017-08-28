“It’s my ugly and I love it” – BBN’s Bisola Replies Trolls Calling Her Ugly

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bisola Aiyeola, took to Instagram to share a funny video where she talked about a huge pimple that ‘built duplex on her forehead’.

She wrote:

Im glad to be back home and will try to rest cos one wicked stress pimple has built a duplex on my forehead 😂😂😂 but then again guys It’s that time of the year lol 😂😂😂 when parents and guardians gotta surrender to the schools. My prayer is that we will all be comfortable enough to cater to our families and people in need. AMEN AND while at it CLICK THE LINK IN MY BIO.THANK YOU 😙😙😙#robustpocket FALL on You. #iambisola #waterfire #justforfun #tagsomeonewhocanrelate.

As usual, most Nigerians who have no chill sent her quite a number of negative comments as some referred to her as ‘Ugly’.

Although, the post was received with positive comments too acknowledging her talents.

The 31-year-old single mother of one replied one of them saying, “I’s my ugly and I loveee it”

See some of their comments below:

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: