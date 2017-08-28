Uncertainty over Dammy Krane’s court case

It seems singer, Dammy Krane may not be heaving a sigh of relief anytime soon concerning his fraud case in the United States of America.

Recall that the singer had announced on his social media page last week that he had been discharged and acquitted by the court. But in a swift reaction, the company he allegedly defrauded, Tapjet, issued a statement stating that the singer still has a case to answer. The statement read, “There is a 180-day delay in bringing full charges.

Information from our attorney indicated that his accomplice, Chukwuebuka Ilochonwu, is giving police full cooperation. This was why they asked for 180 days to bring big charges. So he is not free. Court record says ‘no action,’ it does not say ‘not guilty.’”

Sunday Scoop contacted one of Krane’s handlers, who said, “We may not be able to make a concrete statement at this point. He is in America while we are in Nigeria and it is whatever information he gives us that we have access to. When he announced that he had been acquitted, we were very happy.

But since that time, we have not been able to reach him as he doesn’t have a particular number that he can be reached on. We only communicate on social media via Snapchat and

Instagram. However, as things get clearer, we would definitely give you more details.”

Source: Punch

