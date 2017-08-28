Monday , 28 August 2017

Valancia force Real Madrid to a draw

Tope Alabi August 28, 2017

Valencia forced Real Madrid to a 2-2  draw on Sunday in a highly entertaining match at the Bernabeau, the European champions were without key players, including captain Sergio Ramos and talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

Asensio scored Madrid’s first before Valencia scored through Carlos Soler to end the first half 1-1. Geoffrey Kondogbia made it two for Valencia in the second half before Asensio scored a free kick to equalise for the host with striker Karim Benzema missing several chances.

Real Madrid now have four points from two matches.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

RRS arrests four fraudsters in Lagos

Four members of two fraud syndicates operating in Ikeja, Maryland, Ojodu-Berger, Agege and Oshodi parts …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch_in_footer in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946