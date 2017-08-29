Watch how Badoo member allegedly attacks expatriate in Lagos

A suspected member of the dreaded Badoo cult group in Ikorodu area of Lagos has reportedly attacked an unidentified expatriate who boarded a taxi from Lagos airport.

Aishat Alubankudi shared on Facebook, a video of the white man who survived the attack.

The alleged Badoo member, who is a cab driver, picked up the expatriate from the airport and took him home to use cutlass to butcher him; an attack the man survived.

Aishat wrote:

‘’Good morning all. Please for those living in Ikorodu, please be vigilant o. My friend Agnes sent me this voice note yesterday and pictures about another friend of ours called Dupe who has been living with badoo but didn’t know. ‘’The guy is a cab man. He picked up an expatriate from the airport (American Man) and took him home and used mortal and cutlass to butcher him. To God be the glory, he survived.’’

Press play to watch video here:

