Watch the moment an angry wife attacked her husband who was enjoying a dance on a stage with an er*tic dancer

A video of a wife who stormed the stage where her husband was enjoying a dance with an er*tic dancer and attacked them has gone viral.

According to the story, it’s not clear if the man and his wife came to the party together but the man volunteered to go on stage to partake in the er*tic performance after the scantily dressed dancer called for someone from the crowd.

During the dance, the man got overly intimate with the dancer, this angered his wife who jumped on the stage and sprayed them some sort of liquid before attacking them.

They were eventually separated by staff but not before the couple had exchanged heavy blows

Watch the video below

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: