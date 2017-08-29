What Does A S*x Therapist Do?

A s*x therapist helps people with s*xual problems.

s*x therapists are qualified counsellors, doctors or healthcare professionals who have done extra training in helping people with difficulties relating to s*x.

Why do people have s*x therapy?

Lots of people have a problem with s*x at some point in their life. Some people deal with these problems themselves. For others, s*xual problems can cause a lot of distress and unhappiness.

A s*x therapist can help people with various s*xual problems, including:

In men:

lack of desire

difficulty getting or keeping an erection (erectile dysfunction)

premature Release or other Release problems

In women:

lack of desire

difficulty having an climax

pain during s*x or inability to have penetrative s*x

For more information, read more about male s*xual problems and female s*xual problems.

What happens in a s*x therapy session?

A s*x therapist will listen to you describe your problems and assess whether the cause is likely to be psychological, physical or a combination of the two.

Talking about and exploring your experiences will help you get a better understanding of what is happening and the reasons. The therapist may also give you exercises and tasks to do with your partner in your own time.

Each therapy session is completely confidential. You can see a s*x therapist by yourself, but if your problem affects your partner as well, it may be better for you both to attend.

Sessions usually last for 30-50 minutes. The therapist may advise you to have weekly sessions or to see them less frequently, such as once a month.

source: Nhs

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: