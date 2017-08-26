What I hate to do the most –RMD

No matter how actor, Richard Mofe Damijo looks, many people, especially the ladies, would still love him.

When the actor debuted his new look on his Instagram page where he was spotting a beard, many people thought RMD, as he is popularly called, had joined the ‘beard gang.’

But speaking to Saturday Beats recently, he gave reasons why he let his beard grow.

“I hate to shave, so once I have an opportunity not to work, I let it grow. I don’t keep it for the sake of grooming it. I just leave my beard because I don’t want to shave. I would say that shaving is about the most personal thing I hate to do and it is because I’d have to stop everything I am doing just to shave.

“Ironically, it is one of the most therapeutic things for me. If I need to calm down fast, all I do is shave and that is simply because I have to be calm to shave. So it helps me as well. I keep a clean shaved head not because it is a brand identity but because I cannot keep an afro. Since my hair does not grow enough to become an afro, I just keep it clean,” he said.

Source: Punch

