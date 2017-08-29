What Is Oral S*x?

Oral s*x is when you stimulate your partner’s private parts with your mouth, lips or tongue. This could involve sucking or licking their man-hood (also called fellatio), v**ina, vulva or cli**ris (cunnilingus), or anus (anilingus).

Is it common to have oral s*x?

Many people have oral s*x before or instead of s*xual intercourse.

If you’re going to have oral s*x with your partner, try different techniques until you find out what you both enjoy.

Is oral s*x safe?

There’s no risk of getting pregnant through oral s*x. But you can catch or pass on some sexually transmitted infections (STIs) by having oral s*x.

The most common STIs that can be passed on through oral s*x include:

herpes

gonorrhoea

syphilis

Other STIs that are passed on less commonly through oral s*x include:

chlamydia

private part warts

hepatitis A

hepatitis B

hepatitis C

HIV

pubic lice

The risk is generally higher if you give rather than receive oral s*x. This is because you’re more likely to be exposed to private part fluids.

The risk is also higher if you have cuts, sores or ulcers in your mouth. Avoid brushing your teeth or using dental floss shortly before giving oral s*x as this could cause your gums to bleed. If you want to freshen your mouth first, you could try mouthwash or mints.

If you think you may have an STI, see your GP or go to your nearest s*xual health or genitourinary medicine (GUM) clinic.

How can I make oral s*x safer?

For oral s*x on a man, use a condom to reduce your risk of getting an STI. Try a flavoured one if you don’t like the taste of regular condoms.

For oral s*x on a woman, or when performing anilingus, use a dam. This is a small, thin square of latex or plastic that acts as a barrier between the v**ina or anus and the mouth, preventing the spread of STIs.

source: Nhs

