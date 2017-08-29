Why Does S*x Hurt?

Pain during or after s*x (dyspareunia) can be caused by many things, such as:

illness

infection

a physical problem

a psychological problem

If you get pain during or after s*x, your body may be trying to tell you something is wrong, so don’t ignore it. See your GP or go to a s*xual health (genitourinary medicine or GUM) clinic.

If you find talking about it embarrassing, remember that doctors are used to dealing with problems like this.

Pain during s*x can affect both men and women.

Painful s*x in women

Women can experience pain during or after s*x, either in the v**ina or deeper in the pelvis. Pain in the v**ina could be caused by:

an infection: thrush or a sexually transmitted infection (STI), such as chlamydia, gonorrhoea or private part herpes

the menopause: changing hormone levels can make your v**ina dry

lack of s*xual arousal at any age

vaginismus: a condition where muscles in or around the v**ina shut tightly, making s*x painful or impossible

private part irritation or allergy caused by spermicides, latex condoms or products such as soap and shampoo

Pain felt inside the pelvis can be caused by conditions such as:

pelvic inflammatory disease (PID)

endometriosis

fibroids growing near your v**ina or cervix

irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

constipation

Painful s*x in men

Some causes of painful s*x for men are:

infections like thrush, which can cause soreness and itching, and some STIs, such as herpes

if the foreskin is tight, penetration can be painful, as the foreskin is pushed back

small tears in the foreskin that can’t be seen but cause soreness and a sharp, stinging pain around the tear

inflammation of the prostate gland (prostatitis)

testicle pain and swelling can sometimes be caused by getting sexually aroused but not ejaculating (coming). It can also be a sign of an infection, such as chlamydia.

What to do

If you have pain during or after s*x, you should get advice from your GP or a GUM clinic. They can assess what’s causing the problem and whether you need any treatment. For example:

if you have pain, unusual discharge, itchiness or soreness around your private parts, they may recommend treatment for thrush or having an STI test

if your v**ina is dry, you may be advised to try using a lubricating product – remember to use a water-based product if you’re using condoms, because oil-based lubricants can damage them and make them ineffective

if you have an allergy or irritation around your private parts, you may be advised to avoid using products that could be causing it

if there’s an emotional reason or anxiety that’s causing problems, a counsellor or s*x therapist may be able to help – your GP or s*xual health clinic can refer you to one

source: Nhs

