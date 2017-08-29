Wife of Former Super Eagles Goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama Celebrates Him on His Birthday

The wife of former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama took to social media this morning to celebrate him with a message of love as he turned a year older.

Promise Enyeama shared his photo on her Instagram page and wrote;

Happy birthday to my dear husband, lover and friend.

One day is never enough to celebrate this great man.

He’s simply amazing and I’m so blessed to be his diamond.

May your new year usher in bountiful blessings, such that the world will marvel at the greatness of the God you serve.

I love you Honey.

