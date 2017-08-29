‘I will never feel love again the way I did with you’ – Paris Jackson remembers her late dad, Michael Jackson on his 59th birthday.

American model, Paris Jackson, is remembering her late father and ‘King of Pop’ Michael Jackson, on what would have been his 59th birthday. today, August 29, 2017.

The 19-year-old model posted a childhood photo of her kissing her dad and wrote him a bittersweet tribute on Instagram.

“Birthday wishes to the love of my life,” “The one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream. I will never feel love again the way I did with you. you are always with me and I am always with you. though I am not you, and you are not me, I know with all of my being that we are one. and our souls will never change in that way. thank you for the magic, forever and always.”

The Legendary King of Pop, Michael Jackson died in 2009 at the age of 50.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

