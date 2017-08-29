Some people can go the extra mile when a relationship goes sour as a woman has drugged her ex-boyfriend and made a total of 77 tattoos of her face all over his body.

A 38-year-old woman identified as Anna Gibson, from Cincinnati, has admitted that she drugged her 44-year-old ex lover, Andrew Whitmore, and tattoed her face all over his body, leaving almost no bare skin.

It was gathered after the assault, the man woke up in incredible pain and soaked in blood in his ex’s apartment and realized only moments later what had really happened to him. His chest, arms, legs, back, posterior and even his private parts was covered in tattoes of his ex-girfriend’s face. There were 77 tattoos in all.

While speaking to a correspondent, Andrew said; “She even tattooed her face on my man-hood. I can’t even go pee without seeing her face on my man-hood and balls. She kept screaming, no one will ever want to sleep with you again. You are mine, mine!!!.”

Police officer, Elliot Brown and Douglas Thompson of the Cincinnati Police Department admit they’d never heard of such a case in all their years in the police force.

Surprisingly, Whitmore did not file any complaint against his ex-girlfriend. Even more surprising are reports that the couple have started dating again.

Whitmore explained why he did not file complaints against her. He said: “Overall, I kind of felt guilty. over the whole deal. I’m the one who cheated on her like forty times and got her hooked on crystal meth and crack cocaine.”

“And now that I’m tattooed with her face all over my body, a*s cheeks and private parts, seriously, would anybody else want to hook up with me?,” he said jokingly.

“I mean, at the end, a v*gina is a v*gina, and women are basically all crazy, so why not stick around with her? What worse thing could happen? She could tattoo a swastika on my forehead like Charles Manson or something but I think she’s learned her lesson.”

Anna has promised local authorities to check into rehab for her addiction problems and the couple has even planned to get married in Las Vegas next year, once her treatment is completed.