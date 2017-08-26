Saturday , 26 August 2017

Young Lady Dies After Drinking Half A Bottle Of Jack Daniels

Young August 26, 2017

21 year old fashion student, Narinthorn Alexander reportedly died on her birthday, after drinking half a bottle of Jack Daniels in a Thai restaurant at London.

It was reported that Alexander died after guzzling half a bottle of Jack daniels and choking on her own vomit in a Thai restaurant, central london.

She was found unconscious in the toilet of the restaurant after telling her friends she was not feeling ok.

She later suffered a cardiac arrest and was in a coma for six days before her life machine support was turned off.

However, coroner Mary Hassell ruled that the amount of Jack Daniels she had consumed played a significant role in her death.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

It’s a compliment to compare me with Olamide, Phyno –MI

The last time prolific rap artiste, MI, released an album was in 2014 with the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch_in_footer in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946