Young Lady Dies After Drinking Half A Bottle Of Jack Daniels

21 year old fashion student, Narinthorn Alexander reportedly died on her birthday, after drinking half a bottle of Jack Daniels in a Thai restaurant at London.

It was reported that Alexander died after guzzling half a bottle of Jack daniels and choking on her own vomit in a Thai restaurant, central london.

She was found unconscious in the toilet of the restaurant after telling her friends she was not feeling ok.

She later suffered a cardiac arrest and was in a coma for six days before her life machine support was turned off.

However, coroner Mary Hassell ruled that the amount of Jack Daniels she had consumed played a significant role in her death.

