Young Nigerian Dancer’s Attempt To Break Guinness Dance World Record Fails

A university graduate and dancer was humbled after his plan to break an existing record on longevity of dancing for hours failed.

Nigerian dancer, Joshua Usoro set out five days ago to break the world record for ‘Longest Dance Marathon by an Individual’ but on Monday afternoon, his attempt ended abruptly.

The 25 year old, Usoro, who is a graduate of Covenant University, who sought to enter into the Guinness Book of World Records and was set to break the record currently held by Kalamandalam Hemaleth, says he will give it another shot in the future.

The Indian set the record in 2010 record after dancing for 123 hours and 15 minutes in a session tagged ‘Mohiniyattam’.

It took her six days to set the record. Usoro was only able to achieve a dance marathon of 63 hrs 15 minutes.





A statement by his management read;

“We are deeply sorry for the late post on updates #JasonGWR. We announce the stop to the attempt of longest dance marathon by an individual due to unforeseen circumstance. To all of our sponsors and supporters, we really appreciate the indulgence,”

Usoro, while thanking everyone who supported him, said;

“I am so happy and sincerely grateful, the love was unbelievable. I did this for passion and to inspire someone to push beyond despite fear or doubt, give a shot.

Life is beautiful and it’s an honor to have shared such a wonderful experience with you all.

“Just want to say a big thank you to all my partners for the love and support, my team and to everyone. Will attempt it again. I love you so much. I am very much healthy and resting.”

Usoro’s dance marathon, which held at the Circle Mall in Lekki, Lagos, was attended by ace dancer Kafayat Shafau.

