Actress Adunni Ade celebrates cute first son as he turns 10 (Photos)

September 26, 2017

Beautiful actress and mother of two, Adunni Ade, has taken to social media to celebrate her son, Marion who just turned 10.

Here’s what she wrote as she celebrated him;

Where do I start from? Okay dun dun! You got this!
When a parent says the love for their child(ren) is unexplainable, unimaginable, gargantuan, unfathomable , best believe ITS NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH.
What would my life be without you in it? To think I damn near lost you at Birth! I guess I would have never known what an Amazing child you’d have been.
You help build me into this tough, yet loving individual I am today. You’ve got this great spirit that flows all over. You impact lives! You are truly and most definitely a Leader, and a courageous young boy. My love for you will never die.
Happy Birthday Dee-Dee!! 

Adunni Ade

