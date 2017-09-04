BREAKING NEWS:- Popular Big-Sized Young Nollywood Actor, Main Bossman, Is Dead (Photo + Video)

Nollywood Actor Okwy Chukwujekwu Popularly known as main bossman is dead.
Fellow actor Odira Nwobu Broke The news as he uploaded a video of a lifeless Okwy Chukwujekwu.
He captioned it
“I do not know what to say and where to start. All i know is that this life is nothing ��� i am scared and still confused �♀️ I taught he was just acting for me but not on till BOSS enter ambulance motor going down to NNEWI.
May your soul Rest In Peace my friend my brotherly my colleague. I AM SCARED � I DO NOT KNOW WHO IS NEXT @main_bossman1 @main_bossman1 i wonder how your mother will feel like to hear this sad news. THIS IS NOT A MOVIE � a small clip of my friend lying dead.”
See Video Below:-
Source: Naijaloaded
Is so sad to hear, but may his soul rest in peace.
very sad…..I wonder what killed him
Sad news, I never believe it when I saw my friend’s post on Facebook with main bossman,saying: I don’t know this will be my last shot with main bossman. I decided to research and found out it’s true. may God accept his soul.RIP Okwy Chukwujekwu.
This is Tragic! so sad
May ur gentle soul rest in perfect peace..Amen
what a world, rest in peace dear
May God Almighty grant U eternal rest in Jesus Name. Amen.
may his gentle soul rest in perfect peace Amen