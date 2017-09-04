BREAKING NEWS:- Popular Big-Sized Young Nollywood Actor, Main Bossman, Is Dead (Photo + Video)

Nollywood Actor Okwy Chukwujekwu Popularly known as main bossman is dead.

Fellow actor Odira Nwobu Broke The news as he uploaded a video of a lifeless Okwy Chukwujekwu.

He captioned it

“I do not know what to say and where to start. All i know is that this life is nothing ��� i am scared and still confused �‍♀️ I taught he was just acting for me but not on till BOSS enter ambulance motor going down to NNEWI.

May your soul Rest In Peace my friend my brotherly my colleague. I AM SCARED � I DO NOT KNOW WHO IS NEXT @main_bossman1 @main_bossman1 i wonder how your mother will feel like to hear this sad news. THIS IS NOT A MOVIE � a small clip of my friend lying dead.”