Friday , 8 September 2017

BREAKING NEWS:- Popular Big-Sized Young Nollywood Actor, Main Bossman, Is Dead (Photo + Video)

Jo Daniel September 4, 2017

Nollywood Actor Okwy Chukwujekwu Popularly known as main bossman is dead.

Fellow actor Odira Nwobu Broke The news as he uploaded a video of a lifeless Okwy Chukwujekwu.

He captioned it

“I do not know what to say and where to start. All i know is that this life is nothing ��� i am scared and still confused �‍♀️ I taught he was just acting for me but not on till BOSS enter ambulance motor going down to NNEWI.

May your soul Rest In Peace my friend my brotherly my colleague. I AM SCARED � I DO NOT KNOW WHO IS NEXT @main_bossman1 @main_bossman1 i wonder how your mother will feel like to hear this sad news. THIS IS NOT A MOVIE � a small clip of my friend lying dead.”

See Video Below:-

 

Source: Naijaloaded

8 comments

  1. Josephine Osagie Vincent
    September 5, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Is so sad to hear, but may his soul rest in peace.

    Reply
  2. Naomi
    September 5, 2017 at 8:50 am

    very sad…..I wonder what killed him

    Reply
  3. Nnorom Blessing Ijeoma
    September 5, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Sad news, I never believe it when I saw my friend’s post on Facebook with main bossman,saying: I don’t know this will be my last shot with main bossman. I decided to research and found out it’s true. may God accept his soul.RIP Okwy Chukwujekwu.

    Reply
  4. demos king
    September 5, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    This is Tragic! so sad

    Reply
  5. Calista Demzo
    September 5, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    May ur gentle soul rest in perfect peace..Amen

    Reply
  6. barine noble dumbe
    September 5, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    what a world, rest in peace dear

    Reply
  7. Prince Casmir Unegbu
    September 6, 2017 at 3:01 am

    May God Almighty grant U eternal rest in Jesus Name. Amen.

    Reply
  8. Don. Chris
    September 7, 2017 at 5:56 am

    may his gentle soul rest in perfect peace Amen

    Reply

